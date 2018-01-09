Stoke City Announce the Signing of Rubin Kazan Defender Moritz Bauer

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Stoke City have announced the signing of Rubin Kazan defender Moritz Bauer, for a reported £5m. the defender has signed a four and a half year contract that will keep him at the Bet365 Stadium until 2022.

While Stoke fans have been anxiously awaiting the word on who will be their next manager - and received a cutting blow when reports emerged that Gary Rowett will be renewing his deal at Derby County, Tuesday afternoon gave the relegation candidates some reason to be happy after a difficult few months.

Enter Moritz Bauer. The right back position has been a weaker spot for the club this season, with the Potters having to make do with youngster Thomas Edwards in the starting lineup.

But now, the club have sought to rectify that weakness with their latest signing. The Austrian has made 17 appearances this term for Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, and is expected to head straight into the first team at Stoke.

While the club haven't officially announced the fee paid for Bauer, reports are claiming that the transfer has set the club back around £5m. The 25-year-old underwent a medical last week before ironing out his contract on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking about the club's latest signing, chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's official website:

“Moritz is a player we have been trailing for some time and was someone Mark Hughes wanted to bring into the Club.

“Moritz came over to England last week to undergo his medical and discuss terms and we have now been able to conclude his transfer."

