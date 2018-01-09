Stoke's New French Signing Niakate Sent Off Just Thirty-Nine Minutes Into U23 Debut

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Moussa Niakate was on Monday unveiled as Stoke City's first January signing- but the 21-year-old did not exactly have a dream debut for the Potters.

The signing was announced on the official Stoke City website, with the left back joining the U23 squad. 

Stoke's Academy Director Gareth Jennings said: “We are really pleased to have brought Moussa to the Club and look forward to seeing him develop.

“He’s been on trial with us for a while now which has given him time to get to know the Club and he’s really looking forward to getting started now that we have completed the formalities of his move.”

Just hours after officially signing Niakate played in Stoke U23 v Norwich U23, and certainly had an eventful debut. On 25 minutes he set up a goal with a good cross, but lasted just 14 minutes more before he was shown a straight red card for allegedly kicking an opposition player. Stoke U23 eventually went on to lose 1-3.

Stoke fans will certainly be hoping the Frenchman can control his temper better in the future, having impressed while on loan from Paris FC.

Stoke will certainly be hoping for more signings to follow Niakate, but their immediate focus will surely be on acquiring a new manager first. Martin O'Neill and Gary Rowett are said to be among the favourites at the moment.

