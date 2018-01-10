Barcelona Could Make Offer 'Next Week' for Highly Rated Vitoria Midfielder Luan

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Barcelona could make an offer for Vitoria midfielder Luan after tracking the progress of the 18-year-old, according to a report on GloboEsporte.com.

The teenager has a buyout clause of €12.5m and representatives of the two clubs have reportedly met to discuss a potential deal.

Barcelona have been extensively scouting Luan, who has scored an impressive five goals in just two games for Vitoria's youth team in the Copa Sao Paulo de Futebol Junior this campaign.

The youngster has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Brazilian football, and is believed to be a close to a breakthrough into Vitoria's first team.

"He's a great player," the coach of the youth side Joao Burse has said. "He scores beautiful goals and grabs everyone's attention."

Luan's contract with Vitoria runs until 2019, and Burse has stressed the importance of ensuring he avoids distraction amid the speculation.

"We don't let him know about the things the press are talking about," he said. 

"We play our part, which is to let the player focus only on the pitch. By the end of the competition, Luan will only think about the Copa São Paulo, and  giving his best to help the team and his teammates."

Luan has also been praised by coach of the first team, Vagner Mancini, after catching the eye with the youth side.

