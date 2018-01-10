Borussia Monchengladbach Have Plans to Return for West Ham's Reece Oxford at the End of the Season

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach haven't given up hope of landing West Ham defender Reece Oxford on a permanent deal.

Oxford started the season on loan with the German side, but was only able to make four appearances before the Hammers recalled him last month.

Gladbach returned with a £10m bid in early January, only to be rebuffed. But according to director Max Eberl, there is still hope of them signing Oxford after the close of the season.

He does harbour fears of another club swooping in with a better offer, however.

"We spoke to West Ham a lot in the winter break and we were surprised when they decided to trigger the clause to recall him," Eberl said to Gladbach's official website. "The tone of the discussions before that had been slightly different. 


"But I understand their intentions - West Ham are in a fight to stay up and they wanted to bring back a really good player to help them. However he hasn’t featured for them since being recalled so we are continuing to have talks with the club. 

"I hope that no other club comes in and makes him an offer to turn his head. As long as that doesn’t happen, we have the chance of bringing Reece back to Gladbach. He developed brilliantly in the five months he was with us. He had to wait for his chance but when he got it, he took his opportunity impressively."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters