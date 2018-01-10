Borussia Monchengladbach Have Plans to Return for West Ham's Reece Oxford at the End of the Season

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach haven't given up hope of landing West Ham defender Reece Oxford on a permanent deal.

Oxford started the season on loan with the German side, but was only able to make four appearances before the Hammers recalled him last month.

Gladbach returned with a £10m bid in early January, only to be rebuffed. But according to director Max Eberl, there is still hope of them signing Oxford after the close of the season.

He does harbour fears of another club swooping in with a better offer, however.

"We spoke to West Ham a lot in the winter break and we were surprised when they decided to trigger the clause to recall him," Eberl said to Gladbach's official website. "The tone of the discussions before that had been slightly different.





"But I understand their intentions - West Ham are in a fight to stay up and they wanted to bring back a really good player to help them. However he hasn’t featured for them since being recalled so we are continuing to have talks with the club.

"I hope that no other club comes in and makes him an offer to turn his head. As long as that doesn’t happen, we have the chance of bringing Reece back to Gladbach. He developed brilliantly in the five months he was with us. He had to wait for his chance but when he got it, he took his opportunity impressively."