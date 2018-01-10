EA Sports Names FIFA 18 Team of the Year But There Is No Place for Mohamed Salah

On Monday afternoon, 55 nominees were announced by EA Sports for the FIFA 18 team of the year. As is often the case with these sort of things, debate on social media has raged over who has and who hasn't the list.

Five goalkeepers were listed, Hugo Lloris, Gianluigi Buffon, David de Gea, Jan Oblak and Keylor Navas.

The defenders included Dani Alves, Marcos Alonso, Diego Godin and Joshua Kimmich while the midfielders featured Dele Alli, Kevin de Bruyne, Christian Eriksen, Andres Iniesta, Isco and N'Golo Kante.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It was the selection of the forwards though that caused the most debate. Those that did make the list included Sergio Aguero, Edinson Cavani, Antoine Griezmann, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. A notable absentee from the list was Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool man has become a star at Anfield since his arrival from Roma in the summer. Salah is the 2nd top scorer in the Premier League, behind Harry Kane, with 17 goals and he has added a further six in the Champions League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He was named player of the month for November, a month which saw Salah score in all four matches including doubles against West Ham and Southampton.

It is not just his form for Liverpool that means Salah's omission is surprising. The 25-year-old scored the goal which sent Egypt to their first World Cup since 1990 and was named the African Footballer of the Year for 2017 beating his teammate Sadio Mane.

It certainly seems a surprise omission from this particular list.