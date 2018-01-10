Eden Hazard Reportedly Turns Down 2 New Chelsea Deals as Real Madrid Meet With Representatives

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

The Eden Hazard transfer saga rumbles on as it is now reported that the Belgian international has rejected two new deals at Chelsea. 

Radio Montecarlo report that Los Blancos have been made contact with the Chelsea player's close circle with Hazard not accepting the two offers which Chelsea have offered him, suggesting that the 27-year-old's future may lie away from Stamford Bridge. 

Hazard is under contract at 2020, but Chelsea are keen to improve his contract and make him the highest paid player in the Premier League, overtaking Paul Pogba at Manchester United. 

Hazard has been at Chelsea since 2012 when he arrived from Lille and helped the Blues to win the Europa League in his first season. He has scored 81 goals in all competitions for the club in 275 matches. 

Having been named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2014, Hazard then had a superb season in 2014/15 where he helped Chelsea to a Premier League and League Cup double. He was named the Premier League Player of the Season and the PFA Players' Player of the Year as well as finishing 8th in the Ballon d'Or. 

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

17 goals last season from Hazard helped Chelsea to another Premier League title, but he has struggled to reproduce that form at times this season. 

The Belgian has only scored five goals in the Premier League this season as Chelsea struggle to keep pace with runaway leaders Manchester City. 

Antonio Conte's side are currently 16 points behind City sitting 3rd in the table. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters