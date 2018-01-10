Eden Hazard Reportedly Turns Down 2 New Chelsea Deals as Real Madrid Meet With Representatives

The Eden Hazard transfer saga rumbles on as it is now reported that the Belgian international has rejected two new deals at Chelsea.

Radio Montecarlo report that Los Blancos have been made contact with the Chelsea player's close circle with Hazard not accepting the two offers which Chelsea have offered him, suggesting that the 27-year-old's future may lie away from Stamford Bridge.

Hazard is under contract at 2020, but Chelsea are keen to improve his contract and make him the highest paid player in the Premier League, overtaking Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Eden Hazard is in contention for a return tomorrow night!

Hazard has been at Chelsea since 2012 when he arrived from Lille and helped the Blues to win the Europa League in his first season. He has scored 81 goals in all competitions for the club in 275 matches.

Having been named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2014, Hazard then had a superb season in 2014/15 where he helped Chelsea to a Premier League and League Cup double. He was named the Premier League Player of the Season and the PFA Players' Player of the Year as well as finishing 8th in the Ballon d'Or.

17 goals last season from Hazard helped Chelsea to another Premier League title, but he has struggled to reproduce that form at times this season.

The Belgian has only scored five goals in the Premier League this season as Chelsea struggle to keep pace with runaway leaders Manchester City.

Antonio Conte's side are currently 16 points behind City sitting 3rd in the table.