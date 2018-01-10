FA Cup Referee's Report Hands Roberto Firmino Lifeline Over Holgate Racism Accusations

Roberto Firmino's defence against racism allegations have been handed a fillip after no mention was made of the defamatory comments in a referee's report.

The Liverpool forward is alleged to have used racist words against Everton's Mason Holgate during the FA Cup third round tie between the two Merseyside rivals, with the FA launching an investigation over the claims.

However, the Daily Mail understands that referee Bobby Madley made no mention of any racist language from Firmino despite being sandwiched between the pair as they sized each other up at Anfield.

That has apparently strengthened Firmino's defence against the accusations and may result in no action being taken against the Brazil international.

Firmino was incensed after Holgate had pushed him into the crowd as the duo duked it out for a loose ball during the Reds' 2-1 triump on 5th January.

After running back onto the field to confront the defender, Firmino is alleged to have called Holgate a 'son of a b***h' in Portuguese before calling him a 'n***o' - comments that infuriated Holgate and led to a scuffle between opposing players.

Blues boss Sam Allardyce and his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp refused to speculate over the issue, with the former only stating that Everton's director of football - Steve Walsh - would be tasked with putting forward a complaint to the FA over the matter.

The incident has reignited the debate about racism in football, particularly concerning Liverpool after former striker Luis Suarez was found guilty and handed an eight-match ban for racially abusing Patrice Evra in 2011.



Meanwhile, the FA is also investigating alleged homophobic tweets made by Holgate in 2012 and 2013 during the centre-back's time at former club Barnsley.

The England Under-21 international deleted his personal Twitter account following the defeat to Liverpool amid the accusations and he could end up facing a suspension for them, much like Andre Gray did during his time at Burnley.

