Former Wigan Athletic Defender Juan Carlos Dies After Losing Battle with Leukaemia

Former Wigan Athletic defender Juan Carlos passed away after tragically losing a battle with Leukaemia. The 29-year-old was first diagnosed with the illness in 2015 whilst on loan from Wigan with Segunda Division club Tenerife.

The League One club revealed announced the heartbreaking news on the club's Twitter account. Wigan also announced that they will hold a one minute silence ahead of Saturday's League One match against Peterborough United.

Really sad news for us all today. We learned of the passing of our former player Juan Carlos Garcia overnight.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.https://t.co/1Dmuq4BKTC#wafc pic.twitter.com/dZZVplgm3N — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 9, 2018

Wigan chairman David Sharpe paid his respects to the former Wigan left-back, offering his condolences to the Honduran defender's family.

On the club's website Shapre said: “This is such tragic news and we send our deepest condolences as a club to Juan Carlos’ family and friends who have had to sit by and watch this sad story unfold over the past few years.

“We have offered what support we can but, despite the best possible treatment at Christie’s Hospital, Juan Carlos has tragically not been able to beat this terrible illness. At just 29 years old, he was far too young to be taken and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

Carlos spent three years at Wigan, only making one appearance during his time at the club. At international stage, he made 34 appearances for his country Honduras, also featuring in the 2014 World Cup.