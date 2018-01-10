On-Loan Brighton Forward Izzy Brown to Miss Rest of Season After Tearing Anterior Cruciate Ligament

Brighton forward Izzy Brown will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, was forced off with just six minutes played during Monday's 2-1 FA Cup win over rivals Crystal Palace.

Brown took to social media to confirm the extent of his injury and to send a message to Brighton's fans.

"Not the news I wanted to hear, I have torn my ACL & it will need surgery to fix," he wrote on Instagram. "I will come back fitter & stronger and hopefully be ready for next season.

"Thank you to everyone at Brighton for the love and support they showed towards me, the fans, the staff, & all the players.

"I’ve met some amazing people here & these memories will be with me forever. See you all next season."

Brown made just four starts for Chris Hughton's side in the Premier League this campaign, appearing a further nine times as a substitute.

The youngster joined Chelsea from West Brom in 2013 but has made just one appearance for the Blues.

He has spent time on loan Vitesse, Rotherham and Huddersfield, who he helped achieve promotion to the Premier League, via the playoffs last season.

Brown was given an opportunity in the top flight by Brighton after impressing with Huddersfield, but an injury in the club's first game of the season against Manchester City proved a setback and left him struggling to regain his place.