Mina Setback: Barca & Palmeiras Disagree Over Manner in Which Yerry Mina Transfer Fee Will Be Paid

Representatives of Brazilian side Palmeiras were said to be left unsatisfied after sitting down to negotiate with Barcelona.

The two clubs are in talks over the sale of Colombian defender Yerry Mina, who is expected to join the Catalan side imminently. A £10.4m fee has already been agreed over, but the payment structure is the only thing holding the deal up.

El Barça quiere fraccionar el pago del traspaso. Palmeiras lo quiere ya, todo íntegro #puliendodetalles #mercato #serrells — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 10, 2018

According to Gerard Romero, Barca are keen to pay in two installments, but Palmeiras aren't having any of that and want to be paid in full.

"Barca wants to split the payment for the transfer of Yerry Mina. Palmeiras wants it now in full."

Of course, their feelings on the matter must be exacerbated by the fact that the club only recently paid £142m to Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho, yet want to split a relatively small sum for one of their most important players.

The Spanish club were expected to cash in on their first-option deal with Palmeiras, but once negotiations kicked off, they suggested different terms.

Despite the impasse over the manner in which the sum should be paid, the deal is still very much alive and there has been no suggestion of the Brazilian outfit pulling out of negotiations.

Mina, meanwhile, is considered a long-term option for Barcelona and should't expect to waltz through to the first team just yet.

Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen will all be given priority, and certain reports claim the club will still look to bring in another defender to replace Javier Mascherano when he leaves for China.