PHOTO: Lionel Messi Gets Spectacular Hand-Painted Boots Ahead of Copa Del Rey Clash

Lionel Messi has been sent a new pair of adidas boots ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

The one-of-a-kind boots, which have the Blaugrana's red and blue stripes, as well as Argentina's blue and white stripes, as its base colour, were hand-painted by Paraguayan artist Lili Cantero and are part of adidas' Nemeziz range.

The boots include a number of polaroid-style pictures on them of Messi's life which include his family, his footballing idols and memorable moments in his career.

Messi could wear them on Thursday when Barcelona host Celta Vigo in the second leg of their Copa del Rey clash at the Camp Nou. However, the special boots may be kept off the field purely as souvenirs to avoid spoiling the artwork.

The first leg, which was played at the Balaídos, ended in a tight 1-1 draw. José Manuel Arnáiz opened the scoring for the Blaugrana with a clinical left-footed finish into the bottom corner of Sergio Álvarez's goal, with Danish international Pione Sisto levelling the scoreline before half-time.

Although neither side was able to find a winning goal, Barcelona will be confident of continuing their outstanding form in La Liga and progressing to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona are currently nine points clear at the top of the La Liga table, with Atlético Madrid and Valencia their closest rivals. After recently securing the signing of Philippe Coutinho, the Blaugrana will be confident of adding another league title to their collection this season.