How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Numancia: Copa del Rey Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Numancia in the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie on Wednesday, January 10. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 10, 2018

Real Madrid will face Numancia in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Real Madrid is struggling in La Liga, a full 16 points behind Barcelona in the league table, but it will look to improve its 3–0 advantage it has on Numancia after the first leg and advance to the quarterfinals.

Real is coming off a 2–2 draw in league play against Celta Vigo, while Numancia is coming off a 2–2 draw of its own against Cultural Leonesa in Spain's second division. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game game below. 

How to watch

Time: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

