Spurs' Interest in Barcelona's Andre Gomes Could Aid AC Milan's Pursuit of Moussa Dembele

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Tottenham Hotspurs' interest in Barcelona's wantaway midfielder Andre Gomes could purportedly help grease the wheels of AC Milan's pursuit of Spurs' central midfielder Moussa Dembele.

Gomes has apparently been deemed surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp, and with Barcelona's recent capture of Philippe Coutinho, it is thought the Catalan club are actively looking to shop the Portuguese international.

Tottenham's aforementioned interest in the 24-year-old has, in turn, boosted AC Milan's hopes of signing the incumbent central midfielder in North London, Moussa Dembele, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Rossoneri made an inordinate amount of signings during the last transfer window, but have since struggled to integrate their many new faces, and are now languishing in 11th place under Gennaro Gattuso.

With dreams of a return to the Champions League growing slimmer by the second, Milan are hoping their previously unsuccessful model of buying their way out of trouble will be more agreeable in 2018.

Despite considerable financial speculation surrounding the club, an extra player in midfield is admittedly needed in order to relinquish some of the pressure off the newly acquired youngster, Franck Kessie.

The reliable 30-year-old Dembele is seen as the ideal man for the job in Milan, although it remains to be seen whether the player himself is content with a move to the erstwhile Italian giants.

The Belgian has had a slightly reduced role this season and, although he has admittedly been hampered by injury at times, has only started in nine of his 15 appearances in the Premier League.

The Milanese club are also apparently interested in Udinese's precocious midfielder Jakub Jankto, although the €25m evaluation of the player is thought to be too high in Milan's estimations, as per Calciomercato.

