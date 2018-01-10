Title-Winning Ipswich Town Legend Ted Phillips Dies at the Age of 84

Ipswich Town legend Ted Phillips has died at the age of 84, with the striker was part of the infamous Tractor Boys' side that won the First Division title in 1961/62.

A statement from Ipswich said: "Town legend Ted Phillips has passed away at the age of 84. Ted joined the Club from Leiston in December 1953 and made his debut against Watford a few months later and so began a career at Portman Road that put his name into Blues’ history.

"He went on to make 295 appearances for Town, scoring a staggering 181 goals in his 10 years at the Club before joining Leyton Orient in 1964."

Ted was part of #itfc's 1961-62 title winning squad and the thoughts of everybody at Ipswich Town are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Phillips is best remembered for his best partnership with Ray Crawford during that title winning season with the two of them scoring an amazing 61 goals between them.

Crawford is Ipswich's leading all time goalscorer with 218, John Wark is second with 190 with Phillips a further nine behind on 181.

That 1961/62 triumph is the only time Ipswich have been champions of England but they did lift the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981 under the guidance of Sir Bobby Robson.

Their next fixture is at home to Leeds United on Saturday where tributes to Phillips will be made.