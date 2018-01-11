AC Milan Sporting Director Insists Club Will Not Panic Buy in January & Offers Donnarumma Update

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has rejected the notion that the club's summer signings are 'flops' and insisted there will be no temptation to sign any players in January.

The Rossoneri have endured a really poor season so far in 2017/18 - they sit 11th in the table on 28 points after winning just eight of their 20 games.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The expectation was for Milan to be far closer to the Champions League spots at this stage given the heavy investment last summer from owner Yonghong Li.

The team has received criticism in abundance for their feeble showing in Serie A, but Mirabelli has defended the players, insisting they aren't poor purchases.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Calciomercato, he said: "I am always working, it is important to remain updated on everything. This weekend I will be in Germany to watch a few games but we’ll sign nobody in January.





"We may sell some players. Gustavo Gomez is wanted by Boca Juniors and we don’t think we need a replacement for Kessié. We bought 11 players in the summer, signing the 12th may not be the right choice."

Mirabelli also spoke of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club despite signing a new deal in the summer.

He added: "Gigio renewed with great joy and he always expressed his desire to stay at Milan. We’d be very happy if he finished his career here. The moment he no longer wants to stay, which there is no record of, we’d favor the exit. No one will remain reluctantly."