Arsenal's Bellerin Gets Superbly Trolled by Rio Ferdinand After London Fashion Week Faux Pas

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin was spotted at the men's London Fashion Week wearing some very unique clothing. 

As pictures emerged of the event, it didn't take former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand long to hilariously troll Bellerin over his unusual fashion sense. 

Reported by Sport Bible, Ferdinand - the BT Sport pundit - couldn't resist and quickly posted a 'mock up' of the defender on his official Twitter account strutting his stuff down the catwalk. 

Partnered with his girlfriend Shree Patel, Bellerin made three appearances at the clothing trade show both photographed wearing a number of intriguing and expensive outfits. 

Like Ferdinand, others were equally unimpressed with the Spanish international's look and made comparisons to Stars Wars character Kylo Ren, who is played by American actor Adam Driver. 

There is no doubt that Bellerin fully embraced the spirit of the event. He was even pictured wearing some questionable golden pyjamas by Zimmerman complete with the most outlandish Gucci slippers - lined with lamb's wool - believed to be worth £650! 

There has yet to be a response to Ferdinand's banter mainly due to the distraction of Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie with Chelsea. 


Read the match report from Wednesday night's encounter as the Blues missed a catalogue of chances in the 0-0 stalemate, at least the Arsenal defender could focus on where his talents truly lie. 

