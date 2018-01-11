Carlos Carvalhal 'Expects' Alfie Mawson to Stay After Board Promises Not to Sell Key Players

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has admitted he expects Alfie Mawson to stay at the Liberty Stadium despite interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

The 52-year old surprisingly took charge of the Premier League's basement club despite being sacked by Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday after a poor start to the season.

As reported by Sky Sports, Carvalhal has revealed ahead of the Swans trip to St James' Park on Saturday that the board have given him assurances that key players will not be allowed to leave.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"When I signed it was very clear that we would try and bring in players to improve the team, and will not sell the best players in January. So, the message is clear."

When questioned if he had been guaranteed that Mawson would stay, the Swansea boss replied: "Yes, of course."

23-year old Mawson has impressed at the heart of Swansea's defence, despite the club languishing at the foot of the Premier League table. EvertonWest Ham and Watford have been credited with an interest in signing Mawson, with a rumoured £25m fee in the offing.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Carvalhal admitted that he could never guarantee keeping a player, but that the principles outlined in his agreement with the club remain.

"[But] If someone comes and gives 100 or 50 millions, of course it is completely different. We never can say that it will not happen but the fundamental idea is not to sell players but to try and improve the team."

The Swans have been linked with a couple of signings of their own, with Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks and Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar said to be interesting a side who are desperate for three points this weekend, as their survival battle continues.

