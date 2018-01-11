Crystal Palace Fans Call for Damien Delaney Axe in January After Brighton Defeat

January 11, 2018

A number of Crystal Palace fans have turned on club stalwart Damien Delaney after the defender's shaky display in the Eagles' 2-1 FA Cup defeat to rivals Brighton on Monday evening.

The 36-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Selhurst Park in recent times and made only his third appearance of the season for Palace; whom he joined in the summer of 2012.

You'd think then he'd be eager to impress, but the Irishman struggled on the night and didn't take his rare opportunity to impress new manager Roy Hodgson, as his outfit were dumped from the competition at the Amex Stadium.

Fans took to Twitter to condemn the centre-half and his showing on the night:

Delaney signed a year extension at Selhurst Park in the summer, but played an unfortunate role in both of Brighton's goals, which were separated by an in-form Bakary Sako and his fine equaliser. 

Dale Stephens netted the opening goal at the near post half-way through the first-half, before Glenn Murray scrambled the ball over the line just three minutes from time.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Video assistant referee (VAR) technology was used on the night to confirm the decisive goal, after claims of both handball and offside from the away constituency. Following a brief review the goal stood sealing a miserable night for Palace fans.

