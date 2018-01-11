Juventus & Man City Tussle for Highly-Rated Stopper and Former Spurs Loanee Pau Lopez

Juventus are plotting a move for a former Tottenham loanee and current Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez, as the Italian giants look to beat fellow European clubs to the 23-year-old's signature.

Lopez spent last season on loan with Spurs and despite making an impression at the club the 23-year-old failed to make a senior appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's side - whose option to buy the keeper for £6.2m expired in the summer.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The 23-year-old subsequently returned to La Liga outfit Espanyol this season, where he has continued to impress in his 18 appearances to date - attracting interest from Napoli, Sevilla, Real Betis and Villarreal.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are eager to step up their interest in Lopez as they look to take advantage of his contract expiring at the Spanish club at the end of the summer as the report claims the Bianconeri could accelerate a move to secure the stopper this month, or open negotiations which would see him move to Turin in the summer.

(You may also be interested in 'I Would Sign Him': Juve Star Reveals Why Serie A Giants Should Sign Contract Rebel Emre Can)

However, Juventus will not have it all their own way as interest in Lopez heats up as Manchester City are even getting in on the act according to AS, via Sport Witness.

The Premier League side's partner club, Girona are eager to sign the stopper which would require Pep Guardiola's side to sign Lopez and then loan him straight back to the Spanish club.

With Tottenham's Michel Vorm coming to the end of his contract at the conclusion of the season, Spurs could be tempted to make another move for Lopez on a permanent basis in the summer as he would be available on a Bosman transfer.