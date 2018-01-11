Juventus Midfielder's Agent Claims Player 'Will Not Be Sold in January' Despite Everton Links

Everton and Valencia are among a raft of clubs interested in the signature of Stefano Sturaro, but Juventus are unwilling to sell their out-of-favour midfielder, according to the player's agent.

Sturaro joined Juventus from Genoa in July 2014, although he spent the first half of the following season back on loan at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Since making his Juventus debut in February 2015, he has made 80 appearances for the Italian champions, scoring three goals in that time.

Sturaro has not featured in the league since November, but manager Massimiliano Allegri is apparently reluctant to let the 25-year-old leave, despite the high levels of interest.

"In Italy, 80 percent of clubs want him, some more insistently than others," agent Carlo Volpi told IlBiancoNero.com.





“Abroad, Valencia and Everton are the sides that principally want him. Stefano’s situation is clear: Juve won’t let him go, because he’s a player the Bianconeri need.

“Naturally, we are pleased at interest from Italy and abroad with so many clubs calling us, but the directors are saying no to everybody.

“We know that anything can happen on the transfer market, but Juventus were clear with everybody. Massimiliano Allegri has always asked for Sturaro to stay in the squad.”

Sturaro, who can also play at right-back, has won four caps for the Italian national side, but has not featured since Germany eliminated them at the quarter-final stage of Euro 2016. He may feel that he needs regular playing time if he is to earn a recall to a side currently in crisis following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Former employers Genoa are believed to be among the clubs most interested in Sturaro, with Atalanta and Sassuolo also keeping a close eye on the midfielder's progress.