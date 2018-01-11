Man Utd & Spurs Suffer Blow in Pursuit of Fulham Wonderkid as Vice-Chairman Confirms January Stay

Manchester United and Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Fulham's teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon, after the Championship club's vice-chairman Tony Khan confirmed that the club would not sell the player in January.

Both United and Spurs are on the lookout for a new top-quality left wing back, and Sessegnon - who can seemingly play anywhere down the left flank - has been identified by both clubs as a target. Spurs have been considered front-runners for several months.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

United manager Jose Mourinho has remained unconvinced by his options at left back so far this season, mainly using Ashley Young in the slot before the recent re-emergence of Luke Shaw, and has been continually linked with the 17-year-old.

Another target is Danny Rose, who Spurs may end up selling to United at some point, and they in turn could look to Sessegnon as a replacement.

However, any move for Sessegnon has now seemingly been delayed until the summer, with Khan officially announcing that he will not be sold yet.

Khan, also the club’s director of football operations, said via the Telegraph: "As it’s been the subject of a great deal of speculation, I’d like to announce that Ryan Sessegnon is staying with Fulham Football Club and will not be departing during this January transfer window.

"Ryan is a very important part of the Fulham family, and we’re grateful that he’ll be with us as we fight to achieve promotion this season."

Fulham are relying on their quality youth products to help them get back to the Premier League this season, and should they succeed in achieving promotion, the report claims that there's even a chance that Sessegnon could stay at Craven Cottage for a further year.