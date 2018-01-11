UEFA Reveal 2017 Champions League Team of the Year as Chosen by 8.8m Fan Votes

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

UEFA have revealed the 2017 Champions League Team of the Year, as voted for by fans.


As many as 8.8m votes were cast in deciding which superstar players deserve to take their place among the elite XI. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Real Madrid are the dominant club represented following their back-to-back triumphs.

In goal, Juventus and Italy living legend Gianluigi Buffon, who played in his third Champions League final in May, got the nod ahead of the rest.

Long serving Real defenders Sergio Ramos and Marcelo featured in the back four, alongside Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini and marauding full-back Dani Alves, who excelled with both Juve and new club Paris Saint-Germain in Europe during the course of 2017.

Eden Hazard only returned to the Champions League in the latter half of 2017 after Chelsea had failed to qualify for the 2016/17 edition of the competition, but his popularity among fans based on just the last few months was enough to earn him a place in TOTY anyway.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have both been so important for Real Madrid on the elite stage. The latter was earlier individually recognised as 'Best Midfielder' in the Champions League at the annual UEFA awards in August.

Manchester City maestro Kevin de Bruyne is the fourth and final midfielder.

No prizes will be given for guessing that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two forwards named in the 2017 Champions League Team of the Year.

Ronaldo of course won the competition with Real last season and is also the top scorer after the group stage of 2017/18 after nine goals in six games.

