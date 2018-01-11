UEFA Reveal 2017 Champions League Team of the Year as Chosen by 8.8m Fan Votes

UEFA have revealed the 2017 Champions League Team of the Year, as voted for by fans.
As many as 8.8m votes were cast in deciding which superstar players deserve to take their place among the elite XI. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Real Madrid are the dominant club represented following their back-to-back triumphs.
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠 ⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
Introducing your 2017 all-star XI after a record 8.8m votes! pic.twitter.com/MTpF7U37Yz
In goal, Juventus and Italy living legend Gianluigi Buffon, who played in his third Champions League final in May, got the nod ahead of the rest.
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ GOALKEEPER
🇮🇹 Gianluigi Buffon
👕 Juventus pic.twitter.com/AHKvhrAcvs
Long serving Real defenders Sergio Ramos and Marcelo featured in the back four, alongside Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini and marauding full-back Dani Alves, who excelled with both Juve and new club Paris Saint-Germain in Europe during the course of 2017.
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ LEFT-BACK
🇧🇷 Marcelo
👕 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/Xcee1gcaQJ
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ CENTRE-BACK
🇮🇹 Giorgio Chiellini
👕 Juventus pic.twitter.com/k1DkUUIRDJ
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ CENTRE-BACK
🇪🇸 Sergio Ramos
👕 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/qEmUGniEKa
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ RIGHT-BACK
🇧🇷 Dani Alves
👕 Paris pic.twitter.com/UYJ9tiVl6O
Eden Hazard only returned to the Champions League in the latter half of 2017 after Chelsea had failed to qualify for the 2016/17 edition of the competition, but his popularity among fans based on just the last few months was enough to earn him a place in TOTY anyway.
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ MIDFIELD
🇧🇪 Eden Hazard
👕 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/CpQlXxDMfK
Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have both been so important for Real Madrid on the elite stage. The latter was earlier individually recognised as 'Best Midfielder' in the Champions League at the annual UEFA awards in August.
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ MIDFIELD
🇭🇷 Luka Modrić
👕 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/yW71UK9xl7
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ MIDFIELD
🇩🇪 Toni Kroos
👕 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/ay9rqYXOvf
Manchester City maestro Kevin de Bruyne is the fourth and final midfielder.
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ MIDFIELD
🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne
👕 Manchester City pic.twitter.com/8ZYGdFZe5C
No prizes will be given for guessing that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two forwards named in the 2017 Champions League Team of the Year.
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ FORWARD
🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo
👕 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/sddIqsfRhM
Ronaldo of course won the competition with Real last season and is also the top scorer after the group stage of 2017/18 after nine goals in six games.
⚽️🌠 #TeamOfTheYear 🌠⚽️— Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018
▶ FORWARD
🇦🇷 Lionel Messi
👕 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/HQvnWIOG81
