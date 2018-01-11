West Ham Fans Split as Rumoured Target Francis Coquelin Elects to Join Valencia

One midfielder Premier League fans will not be seeing anymore of this season is Francis Coquelin, after the Arsenal man completed his £12m move to Spanish side Valencia.

The Frenchman leaves the Emirates after 10 years with Arsene Wenger's side, during which time he lifted the FA Cup on two occasions.

Coquelin's move however, very nearly kept him a lot closer to north London. Reports had been circling that West Ham were interested in the midfielder, though no deal with Arsenal ever materialised and the Frenchman is now on the way to Spain.

Judging by their reaction on Twitter however, certain sections of the West Ham faithful don't seem too concerned about missing out Coquelin, with many expressing relief at missing out on the midfielder.

Thank god — Jay Samsa (@JaySamsa) January 10, 2018

The boy is terrible in a good Arsenal team at the right end if the table. He would have struggled like any other Arsenal player that has moved. Can you name me an Arsenal player that has moved and became more successful?? I can't think of any, which proves we need better. — ⚒ Sapper Mark ⚒ (@Mdp_coyi66) January 10, 2018

His another headless chicken in the centre of mid we have two of them already. — Rob Bryan (@RobBryan1987) January 10, 2018

Thank god for that. He’s the last thing we need — Jordan hughes (@hughesydawg) January 10, 2018

Didn't want him anyway... off ya pop fella 👋 — ⚒ Andy B ⚒ (@northwesthammer) January 10, 2018

Lanzini was unknown to pretty much everyone before we signed him, we need young similar signings with pace, energy, desire to compliment the great youngsters we have already. Sorry but Coquelin' an average player at best who Arsenal don't want so why should be good enough for us — William Field (@wilfield71) January 10, 2018

Some Hammers fans however, felt that Coquelin would have been a good addition to their side.

Most West Ham fans turning their noses up at Coquelin! he’s much better than what we have 😂 he’s going to Valencia anyway — SexDrugs&CarltonCole (@S_D_C_C) January 10, 2018

Especially when we end up with someone even worse, couldn't think of one, but I'm sure there are plenty... Personally think he's a good player. I Hope with potentially 2 midfielders coming in, nobles days are not numbered though!! — Robert Berry (@axl2slash) January 10, 2018

I would’ve definitely took him. — Raymondo (@raythehammer) January 10, 2018

I thought he would be a decent signing young bags of energy strong in the tackle has pace basically what we’re lacking in the middle 😂👍🏻 — bradswain6 ⚒ (@bradswain6) January 10, 2018

While they may have missed out on Coquelin, West Ham will still be hopeful of bringing more players in during the January window, with the club looking set for a relegation battle as they sit just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.