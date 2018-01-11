West Ham Fans Split as Rumoured Target Francis Coquelin Elects to Join Valencia

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

One midfielder Premier League fans will not be seeing anymore of this season is Francis Coquelin, after the Arsenal man completed his £12m move to Spanish side Valencia.

The Frenchman leaves the Emirates after 10 years with Arsene Wenger's side, during which time he lifted the FA Cup on two occasions.

Coquelin's move however, very nearly kept him a lot closer to north London. Reports had been circling that West Ham were interested in the midfielder, though no deal with Arsenal ever materialised and the Frenchman is now on the way to Spain.

Judging by their reaction on Twitter however, certain sections of the West Ham faithful don't seem too concerned about missing out Coquelin, with many expressing relief at missing out on the midfielder.

Some Hammers fans however, felt that Coquelin would have been a good addition to their side.

While they may have missed out on Coquelin, West Ham will still be hopeful of bringing more players in during the January window, with the club looking set for a relegation battle as they sit just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters