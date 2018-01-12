'Happy' Mohamed Salah Quashes Rumours He's Next to Leave Liverpool Amid Real Madrid Links

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

He has been undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the Premier League this season, and Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has declared himself happy at Anfield amid speculation that Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing a big money move for the 25-year-old.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma (via Goal.com), Salah insisted that his only current focus is on doing well for Liverpool.

"Well, I have heard so many rumours it does not bother me any more." he insisted. "But I have been treated very well at Liverpool and right now, I belong to Liverpool and I am happy at Anfield."

"Let us leave it at that."

Salah is currently only second behind Harry Kane in the goalscoring charts in the Premier League, and his fine form had led to rumours that Real Madrid were preparing a summer bid for the player. 

However, Salah appears to have quashed that speculation for now at least, and added that as well as continuing to perform for Liverpool, he also wants to carry on scoring goals for Egypt, after he received the African player of the year award for 2017.

PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GettyImages

"I want to win this award again next year and the year after and perhaps 20 times." he said. 


"I want to be one of the greatest players ever to come out of Egypt."

Salah has been missing from Liverpool's last few games with a groin injury, but is expected to be in contention to start for the Reds in their big game against Manchester City on Sunday having returned to full training this week.

The Egyptian attacker was also named Liverpool's Player of the Month for December, meaning he has won the award four times out of five months it has been running since he joined the club.

