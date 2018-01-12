Huddersfield Complete Big Money Signing of Norwich Winger Alex Pritchard on 3-and-a-Half Year Deal

Huddersfield Town have officially completed the signing of Norwich winger Alex Pritchard for a fee believed to be worth up to £12m including add-ons.

Following a record breaking summer in which the newly promoted Terriers spent close to £40m, Pritchard becomes the club's first January buy after an earlier loan deal for Terence Kongolo.

✅ Bet we had you guessing! We’re delighted to announce that @pritch_93 joins #htafc from @NorwichCityFC for an undisclosed fee, signing a three and a half year deal 📝 https://t.co/bRkfG5Jwkx (AT) pic.twitter.com/SQ30ClNv4U — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) January 12, 2018

He has signed a three-and-a-half year contract until June 2021, with Huddersfield holding the option of extending the deal by a further 12 months. The versatile 24-year-old has also been assigned the west Yorkshire club's number 21 shirt.

"I'm very happy to be able to welcome Alex to Huddersfield Town," manager David Wagner told HTAFC.com upon the transfer's announcement.

"He is exactly the type of player that we like to work with at this club. Alex is a young, British player who arrives as one of the top performers in the Sky Bet Championship and with a desire to prove himself in the Premier League," the boss added.

"Now we will work hard with him to give him every possibility of being a success for us in the top division. I'd like to thank Dean Hoyle and the board for being as supportive as ever in this transfer window and making this transfer possible."

Pritchard has prior, albeit minimal, Premier League experience with Tottenham and West Brom. He missed much of the first half of this season as a result of an ankle injury, but was an immediate regular for Norwich after returning to fitness in late November.

His last game for the Canaries was an impressive 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the FA Cup.