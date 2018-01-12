Huddersfield Complete Big Money Signing of Norwich Winger Alex Pritchard on 3-and-a-Half Year Deal

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Huddersfield Town have officially completed the signing of Norwich winger Alex Pritchard for a fee believed to be worth up to £12m including add-ons.

Following a record breaking summer in which the newly promoted Terriers spent close to £40m, Pritchard becomes the club's first January buy after an earlier loan deal for Terence Kongolo.

He has signed a three-and-a-half year contract until June 2021, with Huddersfield holding the option of extending the deal by a further 12 months. The versatile 24-year-old has also been assigned the west Yorkshire club's number 21 shirt.

"I'm very happy to be able to welcome Alex to Huddersfield Town," manager David Wagner told HTAFC.com upon the transfer's announcement.

"He is exactly the type of player that we like to work with at this club. Alex is a young, British player who arrives as one of the top performers in the Sky Bet Championship and with a desire to prove himself in the Premier League," the boss added.

"Now we will work hard with him to give him every possibility of being a success for us in the top division. I'd like to thank Dean Hoyle and the board for being as supportive as ever in this transfer window and making this transfer possible."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Pritchard has prior, albeit minimal, Premier League experience with Tottenham and West Brom. He missed much of the first half of this season as a result of an ankle injury, but was an immediate regular for Norwich after returning to fitness in late November.

His last game for the Canaries was an impressive 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters