Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar made the headlines on Wednesday because of his celebration during a comfortable 2-0 victory over Amiens in the French League Cup quarterfinals.

The Brazilian put PSG 1-0 up after scoring a penalty and celebrated in unusual fashion, as he took off his boot and balanced it on his head.

Football fans were left to ponder what it was all about, with some thinking it could have been a PR stunt for his sponsors - Nike.

Instead, as revealed on the €220m star's Instagram it was actually a tribute to João Celso Moraes - Neymar's friend - who apparently has a party trick which involves balancing drinks on his head.

PSG were 2-0 winners on the night with Adrien Rabiot adding to Neymar's goal towards the end of the game.

Since his world-record move from Barcelona in the summer, Neymar has managed an impressive 20 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the French heavyweights. This is already the same tally he finished last season with, and his goals have helped PSG go nine points clear of Monaco at the top of Ligue 1.

They look likely to take a clean sweep this season and win all four trophies - although the face a tough tie in the Champions League last-16 where they face holders Real Madrid.