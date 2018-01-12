Watford vs Southampton Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Classic Encounter & More

Two sides who have slid down the table in recent weeks will look to build on FA Cup wins last weekend as Watford host Southampton at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Southampton have been dragged into a relegation battle and sit 17th ahead of this encounter, while Marco Silva's Hornets sit somewhat more comfortably in 10th, but still have suffered five defeats in their last six Premier League outings.

Here's all the key information you need to know ahead of an intriguing clash.

Recent Form

Watford have won just one of their last nine league games, though their impressive start to the season means that run has seen them drop just two places from eighth to tenth.

Silva will be looking to build some momentum from Saturday's convincing 3-0 FA Cup win over Bristol City to avoid being dragged towards a relegation battle, with just five points separating Watford from the bottom three. A repeat of their 2-0 win at St Mary's earlier in the season would do nicely, a potentially get the Hornets looking back up the table rather than down.

Southampton's situation is even more perilous. The Saints are 17th in the league, with only goal difference keeping their heads above water. Mauricio Pellegrino's side are winless in nine league games, having not picked up three points since thrashing Everton 4-1, back when The Toffees were still under the stewardship of David Unsworth.

Last weekend's cup win over Fulham will have provided welcome relief for Saints fans, though you feel they would happily trade it for victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Classic Encounter





Watford 3-4 Southampton (Premier League - March 2017)

If Saturday's clash as Vicarage Road is anything like last season's then the neutrals at least will be going home happy. Heading into this fixture, both sides were relatively comfortable in mid table, with Watford in twelfth, one place above their opponents.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring with less than four minutes on the clock, as Troy Deeney brilliantly volleyed in Stefano Okaka's touch down.

Southampton, playing in their first game since defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final, were level just before half hour mark, Dusan Tadic's pass after a jinking run fell back to him off a defender, and he drilled home from the edge of the area to equalise. Nathan Redmond then put the Saints ahead with a bending effort.

Watford however hit back after the break, Okaka drilling in Isaac Success' cross from close range to bring the hosts level but went behind again when Sofiane Boufal's speculative long range was spilled by Heurelho Gomes for Manolo Gabbiadini to tap in what was his fourth league goal in four games since joining the Saints in January.

Southampton weren't finished at three and Redmond netted his second and their fourth with a spectacular curling finish into the top corner of a this time helpless Gomes' net. Abdoulaye Doucoure tapped in four minutes into stoppage time to pull one back for Watford, but it wasn't enough as Southampton hung on for the three points.

Team News

Watford manager Marco Silva has revealed this week that he is unsure when a number of his senior player will return from injury. Younes Kaboul; Craig Cathcart; Isaac Success; Miguel Britos; Kiko Femenia; Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah are all currently unavailable for Saturday's hosts. Cathcart and Success both featured in a friendly on Tuesday, though it appears the Southampton clash may come too soon for both.





Southampton are not without their own problems. Top scorer Charlie Austin is still out, something which has prompted manager Mauricio Pellegrino to admit he is looking to bring in attacking support during the January transfer window. Defenders Cedric Soares and Jeremy Pied will both have to come through late fitness tests if they are to feature at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Predicted Watford Lineup: Gomes; Holebas, Wague, Kabasele, Janmaat; Pereyra, Cleverley, Doucoure, Carrillo; Deeney, Richarlison





Predicted Southampton Lineup: McCarthy; Bertrand, Yoshida, Hoedt, Stephens; Boufal, Davis, Tadic, Romeu, Ward-Prowse; Long

Prediction:





Two sides desperate for three league points should lead to a tight game with neither wanting to give anything away.

The absence of Charlie Austin could be telling, and the fact that Watford still have players with a proven killer instinct could be enough to see them through this one.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Southampton