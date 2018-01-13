Arsène Wenger Remains Adamant He'll Stay at Arsenal Next Season as He Aims to Tie Up Özil Contract

Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger has stated that he has no intention of leaving the club at the end of the season, and that he's optimistic over tying down Mesut Özil to a new contract with the Gunners. Reports have suggested that Wenger could leave should they miss out on a top four finish, which would deny them Champions League football for the second season in a row.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Bournemouth of Sunday, via the Daily Mail, Wenger faced questions over his future with the club, and responded bullishly to suggestions he may leave before his contract expires in 2019. The Frenchman said:

"Will I be here next season? My contract clarifies that. Have I ever walked away (from a contract)? Never. Why should I change?"

Earlier in the week, rumours began circulating that former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti was set to take over the Gunners at the season, with Wenger set to make way after over 20 years at the club. However, the former Monaco manager's comments suggest that he wouldn't leave Arsenal on his terms - even if they endure another underwhelming season.

Wenger also spoke about the future of midfield ace Özil, who's contract expires at the end of the season. The Gunners boss claimed he had renewed optimism in tying the tenacious German down to a new deal, stating:

"We are still talking and there is still an opportunity for him to stay. We are more optimistic than the summer."

In other news, Man Utd prodigy Anthony Martial has emerged as a possible replacement for Alexis Sánchez, who is expected to leave the Gunners in January. The talented youngster has had to settle for the role of impact substitute at Old Trafford, but Wenger is believed to be ready to give the 22-year-old a starring role for his side should he make the switch to London.