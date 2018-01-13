'He's Really Important for Us': Ilkay Gundogan Praises City Teammate But Says He Can Still Improve

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has heaped praise on his teammate Leroy Sane, and warned the rest of the Premier League that there is more to come from his compatriot.

Sane has six goals and nine assists for the runaway Premier League leaders so far this season, and Gundogan believes that he is not yet at his peak. Quoted by FourFourTwo, he told UK Newspapers:

"He's very good. I don't think he's at his best yet, which is a good thing. How he's been playing now is interesting, assists and scoring goals.

Happy Birthday, Bro! Thx for being a great teammate and a great friend #InSane #22 pic.twitter.com/zJQjmYC4Pe — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) January 11, 2018

"He's really important for us, always doing the runs, so quick, so much pace. You can pass to him and be quite sure he's going to reach the ball."

However, Gundogan was quick to point out the areas where he thinks his City and Germany teammate can improve.

"If he's focused on doing the simple things as perfectly as possible, everything is reachable for him," He said.

"His first touch is always something he can improve. How he keeps the ball from the opponent, with his back to the opponent, showing stability, being strong in one-on-ones.

"I don't mean the offensive one-on-ones, trying to go to the opponents' box, but playing the short, simple passes in midfield.

"In the last third, there's so much potential in him. He has shown already he can score, assist, dribble – everything is there."

City are aiming to take their unbeaten run to twenty three games, and increase their lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.