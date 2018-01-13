'He's Really Important for Us': Ilkay Gundogan Praises City Teammate But Says He Can Still Improve

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has heaped praise on his teammate Leroy Sane, and warned the rest of the Premier League that there is more to come from his compatriot. 

Sane has six goals and nine assists for the runaway Premier League leaders so far this season, and Gundogan believes that he is not yet at his peak. Quoted by FourFourTwo, he told UK Newspapers: 

"He's very good. I don't think he's at his best yet, which is a good thing. How he's been playing now is interesting, assists and scoring goals.

"He's really important for us, always doing the runs, so quick, so much pace. You can pass to him and be quite sure he's going to reach the ball."

However, Gundogan was quick to point out the areas where he thinks his City and Germany teammate can improve.

"If he's focused on doing the simple things as perfectly as possible, everything is reachable for him," He said.

"His first touch is always something he can improve. How he keeps the ball from the opponent, with his back to the opponent, showing stability, being strong in one-on-ones.

"I don't mean the offensive one-on-ones, trying to go to the opponents' box, but playing the short, simple passes in midfield.

"In the last third, there's so much potential in him. He has shown already he can score, assist, dribble – everything is there."

City are aiming to take their unbeaten run to twenty three games, and increase their lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters