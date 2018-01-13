Jose Mourinho Feels Contempt for Antonio Conte But Reveals He Is Done With the Feud Between Them

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho responded to Antonio Conte's latest remarks about him by saying he is finished with their feud.

Mourinho and the Chelsea boss have been trading verbal blows over the last month and that continued last week when Conte labelled the United manager 'a little man' after his side's FA Cup 0-0 draw against Norwich City.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Blues manager was responding to Mourinho's comments about the match fixing allegations which were made against Conte while he was in charge of Juventus, where the former Chelsea boss said he would never be 'suspended for match-fixing'.





But now it looks as though Mourinho is looking to end the exchanges between the two after revealing he is feeling contempt for Conte, which means it is the 'end of the story' for their feud.

According to the Daily Mail, the 54-year-old said: "I think when a person insults another, you can expect a response. Or you can expect contempt, silence.

"The first time he insulted me I had a response, a response that I know touched the point where he really feels hurt. Then he insulted me for a second time, but now I change. Now contempt and, for me, contempt means end of the story."

Both managers will now be focusing on their Premier League games over the next few days, with one point separating their sides.

Third-placed Chelsea face Leicester City in a home match on Saturday, while Manchester United, who are in second, will have to wait until Monday before they host West Brom at Old Trafford.