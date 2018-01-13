Leicester Announce Signing of Talented Mali Forward Diabate on Four-and-a-Half Year Deal

Leicester City have announced the signing of highly-rated forward Fousseni Diabate from Ajaccio on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The Foxes revealed their new arrival, who joins the Midlands outfit for an undisclosed fee, on their official site on Saturday morning.

Diabate, who has represented Mali's Under-23s at international level, is capable of playing as the main striker or on either wing and will initially come in as back up to current stars such as Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Shinji Okazaki.

#lcfc have completed a deal to sign highly-rated attacker Fousseni Diabaté from Gazélec Ajaccio! ➡️ https://t.co/ZQKhxD8Vpq pic.twitter.com/3FpewxRMyz — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 13, 2018

The 22-year-old only joined Ligue 2 side Ajaccio last June, but the manner of his performances for the French outfit led Leicester to move quickly to tie up a deal for him.

The primarily left-footed footballer notched three goals in 20 appearances for Ajaccio during his six-month spell with the Corsican outfit and is seen as one for the future by current first team manager Claude Puel.

Diabate begun life at Rennes' youth academy but, after he was kick out of their youth set up, moved to second tier French side Stade de Reims in 2013.

He made 11 appearances for Reims' second string before departing for Guingamp, where he amassed 49 appearances for their reserve side over a two-year spell.

Diabate bagged himself 12 goals during his time with Guingamp before Ajaccio came calling in the summer, and he finally made his professional debut in the 1-1 draw with Valenciennes on 28th July - Diabate laying on the assist for his side's goal.

The attacker has featured five times for Mali's Under-20s team since 2015 before he played for the Under-23s at the 2016 Toulon Tournament - Mali finishing in third place in Group A with four points from four matches.

