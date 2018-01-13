AS Roma Star Admits Real Madrid & Liverpool Interest Hasn't Gone Unnoticed Amid Transfer Rumours

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson has admitted that it is "always nice to know that great teams are looking for you" after recent speculation suggested the Brazilian international was attracting interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.


The 25-year-old has had an outstanding season so far with the Giallorossi, filling the gap left by Wojciech Szczęsny with an impressive return of 12 clean sheets in 25 appearances.

Despite his performances bringing him to the top of transfer shortlists across Europe, Alisson appears to have ruled out a January move by insisting that he is keeping his head down until the summer window.


"It's always nice to know that great teams are looking for you," Alisson told Sky Sports (via Calciomercato). "But I want to do well in Rome, so we'll talk about it in June. But for now, I'm in Rome."

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Alisson joined AS Roma in 2016, completing a £7.2m move from Brazilian side Internacional.

The 25-year-old, who grew up just north of Internacional's Porto Alegre base, made 56 appearances for the club after being promoted to the first-team in 2013.

Alisson has developed a lot since his days at the Estádio Beira-Rio, becoming a regular starter for Brazilian national team manager Tite. 

The shot-stopper has only been on the losing side once during his time with the Canarinha, with a rare goal from Peruvian striker Raúl Ruidíaz inflicting his only defeat with Brazil during the Copa América Centenario.

