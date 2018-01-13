Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld Turns Down New Contract Offer But Club Remain Confident He Will Commit

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has rejected a new contract offer but Spurs are still confident he will sign a new deal.

Alderweireld has made just 10 appearances for Tottenham this season in the Premier League, helping keep five clean sheets in those games, due to a hamstring injury the defender suffered back in the beginning of November, which is still keeping the star out of action.

During that time, there has been speculation over his future at the club. Alderweireld's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2019 and there has been talk that Spurs were planning to offer the 28-year-old a new deal.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

But according to the Times, a new deal that Tottenham have offered the Belgium star has been rejected. The player is one of the Spurs' stars who are apparently unhappy with the current wage structure at the club, but Tottenham still expect that he will extend his contract.

The player has a £25m release clause in his contact that becomes active when Tottenham choose to trigger the option to extend his contract by another year, so Spurs would like to avoid a situation of selling him for a price below their valuation of the star.

At the beginning of January, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino backed the club's chairman Daniel Levy to handle Alderweireld's contract situation and pleaded for the fans to trust him.



He is one of a number of players who are set to be handed new contracts, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min are included in those players.

Spurs are currently fifth in the league table, three points off the top four. Their attention will now be on their Premier League game at home to Everton on Saturday as they look to keep pressure on the teams above them.