VIDEO: Alonso Reveals What Was So Unique About 2005 Champions League Final Spot Kick for Liverpool

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has revealed that the penalty he took for Liverpool during the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan was his very first as a professional.

The ex-Spain international announced his retirement last year after a glittering career that saw him star for the Reds, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

Alonso won the Champions League on two occasions, firstly with Liverpool and then with Real. But the amazing comeback from 3-0 down against Milan on May 25, 2005 should be one of his most memorable experiences ever.

Paolo Maldini and Hernan Crespo had given the Italian side a 3-0 lead, and it appeared to be curtains for the Reds. But Steven Gerrard and Vladimir Smicer scored four minutes apart to get the Andfield side to within one, before Alonso stepped up to take a penalty.

Said pen was saved by Milan keeper Dida, but the Spaniard would pounce on the rebound to equalise for his side, who ultimately won the final on penalties.

"At that point that makes the difference between being part of history or not being part of history, and it was my first professional penalty you know," Alonso revealed on talkSPORT.

"When you see the images, you see that my face was [like] 'wow this is taking big responsibility.

"I wasn't feeling nervous, but I was like 'well this is a big call, Xabi. let's try to get it right. And you know there was some kind of drama but at the end, the mission was accomplished."

Liverpool's sensational comeback will go down in history as one of the best moments in football. But perhaps it wouldn't have even been spoken of today had it not been for Alonso's precious equaliser.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters