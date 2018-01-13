West Brom Boss Alan Pardew Holds 'Candid' Talks With Jonny Evans Amid Speculation of Possible Exit

January 13, 2018

West Brom manager Alan Pardew has reportedly held 'candid' talks with defender Jonny Evans over a potential move to Manchester City or Arsenal and has set a deadline of January 28th for the transfer.

The club are said to be willing to accept a fee of £35m for Evans, with both Manchester City and Arsenal reportedly interested acquiring the defenders in the current transfer window.

Speaking ahead of West Brom's clash against Brighton on Saturday, Pardew spoke about his relationship with the Northern Ireland international and admitted that he held 'candid' talks with the player over a potential away from the Hawthorns, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"It would be inappropriate if I didn’t speak to him a little more candidly than I’m talking to you. We have a good respect for each other, looked each other in the eye and told each other the truth.

"It’s not the case he is definitely going. This situation was running in the summer and he stayed. Yohan Cabaye was definitely, definitely going to Arsenal when I was at Newcastle. But he didn’t go."

Pardew has set a cut-off date for the transfer, as if Evans were to leave before the deadline the Baggies would then have enough time to spend the money from the Northern Irishman's transfer.

"I’ll put in a cut off date on any transfer. I would say three or four days before the window closes, depending on the business we have done. 

"We might be looking to do some business on the last day, if I feel it works for the club and is not harmful to us."

(You may also be interested in Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Asks to Be Kept in the Loop Over Jonny Evans as Man City & Arsenal Circle)

The Baggies have only scored 16 goals so far this season, and if the Evans deal were to go through, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise to see Pardew buy at least one or two attack minded players - especially as they currently sit 19th in the league.

