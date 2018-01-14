Rio Ferdinand Reveals List of Big Name Trio That Tottenham Need to Target to Boost Their Threat

Rio Ferdinand has named the three players that he feels Tottenham should look to sign during the January transfer window, and it's a trio of midfielders that Ferdinand likes the look of.

According to the former England defender, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, PSG's Julian Draxler and Leicester's Riyad Mahrez are all feasible targets for the North London side.

Ferdinand feels that these three players will all be able to create alternative problems to Harry Kane for opposition defences, with hitc quoting the former Manchester United centre back as telling BT Sport:





“Carrasco, will you get him? Draxler, who is surplus at PSG. You need those players that draw two or three out of positions. At the moment if you shut down Kane you go a long way to shutting down this Tottenham team. Mahrez even, someone like that.”





Mahrez has been in impressive form for Leicester this season, scoring seven league goals already this season, leading to speculation linking the Algerian midfielder to Tottenham's top four rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Both Carrasco and Draxler have fallen out of favour with their respective clubs this season, which may help Spurs' cause in attracting them to the Premier League. Carrasco has started just six La Liga games for Atletico this season, while Draxler has started 10 Ligue 1 games for French league leaders PSG.

Tottenham have yet to bring in any signings during this January transfer window, though they did break their transfer record during the summer window when they paid Ajax £42m for Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez.