Robbie Savage Says In-Demand Leicester Star is "Worth £75m"

The current prices being paid for players in the transfer market means that Leicester should expect a fee of £75m for midfielder Riyad Mahrez, Robbie Savage has claimed.

Mahrez has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in recent weeks, but Savage believes that Leicester should command a high price for the Algerian midfielder.

🇬🇳 Sadio Mane meets with Naby Keita. Keita signs for Liverpool.



🇩🇿 Sadio Mane talks to Riyad Mahrez...



Agent Sadio at it again? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/On9aqd6db3 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 4, 2018

Speaking on Radio 5 Live after Leicester's goalless draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Savage claimed: “I’d say Mahrez is worth £75m.





“Virgil Van Dijk went for £75m and he’s a defender."

Going on to justify his statement, Savage, who made over 200 appearances for Leicester between 1997 and 2002 said: “Mahrez was PFA Player of the Year two years ago and he’s won the Premier League so why is he not worth £75m?

Former Leicester City star Robbie Savage claims that #LFC and #Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez is worth £75m.



"The hardest thing to do is to create chances and score goals in the league."





Mahrez has scored seven goals in the Premier League so far this season, meaning he has already surpassed his league tally for the whole of last season.

Following the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m, Mahrez has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool to replace the Brazilian, with some reports suggesting the Merseyside club have opened talks with the midfielder despite similar interest from Arsenal.