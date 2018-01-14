VIDEO: Barcelona New Boy Yerry Mina Introduced Himself to Fans Barefoot and With a Dance

New Barcelona signing Yerry Mina demonstrated his showman side at his Nou Camp presentation on Saturday, dancing in front of the club's already enamoured supporters.

The Colombian defender, signed for £10.5m from Palmeiras, has already made a good impression following his charismatic arrival.





The 23-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Barcelona, and becomes the club's second signing of the January transfer window after the high-profile acquisition of Philippe Coutinho.

"I will be calm and I will try to control my adrenaline," Mina said at his presentation - quoted by Marca. "As for the dancing, I will adapt to whatever the group says."





The idiosyncratic defender also attracted attention for his unique choice of footwear: in that he didn't wear any, choosing to walk the pitch barefooted.





This surprised the 8,000 Barcelona fans in attendance, although Mina later explained that it is a religious ritual he performs at every new club.





"It's a proverb from the Bible," he said. "It says that with the planting of your [bare] feet you will touch the terrain you want to conquer. And I want to succeed here."

Mina's introduction was certainly more eventful than Coutinho's, and he is likely to make his debut before the Brazilian.

Wednesday night's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Espanyol could see him make a first appearance.

"I am very happy to be here in Barcelona and I thank all those who made it possible for me to come to the best club in the world," Mina said - quoted by AS.

"I want to learn a lot from my teammates and to do my part. It's now time to learn a lot, to win big things and to make this group even better.

"I will keep my feet on the ground and my eyes on heaven. I will go objective by objective. No more words can explain how happy I am."