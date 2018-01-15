Inter Confirm Signing of Argentine Defender Lisandro Lopez on Loan From Benfica

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Serie A outfit Inter Milan have announced the loan signing of defender Lisandro Lopez from Benfica.

The 28-year-old has been with Benfica since 2013, and has spent a spell out on loan in the past, having joined Getafe that same year on a season-long deal.

A statement on Inter's website reads: "Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez, an Argentine defender, has moved to the Nerazzurri club on a temporary basis until June 30, 2018 (with the right of option for the definitive acquisition).

"Now, the beginning of a new Nerazzurri adventure: welcome to Inter, Lisandro!"

The centre-back had a routine medical with the club on Monday, before joining the rest of the squad for a training session, ahead of the official announcement. The deal is believed to be worth €0.5m, with a €9m option to buy.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Inter should be hoping that Lopez's presence proves a huge boost after having dropped down the Serie A table. They now trail leaders Napoli by nine points, despite their great start to the campaign.

