Napoli Veteran Marek Hamsik Claims He 'Turned Down Juventus & AC Milan'

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Napoli veteran Marek Hamsik has been a faithful servant to his club for over a decade; besting the legendary Diego Maradona and becoming the Partenopei's all time goal-scorer in December.


The midfielder clearly feels a strong affinity with Napoli and insists he will stay with Maurizio Sarri and co for as long as they want him.


Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, the Slovak international revealed he turned down the likes of Juventus and AC Milan in previous years; in a bid to fulfil his dream of becoming an all-time great at the Naples giants:

"Why Napoli? Because they signed me when I was still a kid, I was only 20, but I’ve never regretted it, not even when a group of fans went against the club upon my arrival.


"I’m happy in Naples, as are my family members. Here, I’ve been made to feel at home.The city is beautiful and people are warm. When Juventus and Milan were both interested in me, I wasn’t convinced... it was a bit of not feeling ready and not wanting to leave.


"Professionally and humanly speaking, I have everything here and I believe that, even if you can’t make forecasts in football, I’ll end my career here."

The 30-year-old also dispelled rumours claiming he has an issue with Sarri this term: "Sarri? I’m grateful to everyone, but I think Sarri has made a decisive contribution in my change. It doesn’t matter if he almost always takes me off."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters