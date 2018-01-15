Napoli Veteran Marek Hamsik Claims He 'Turned Down Juventus & AC Milan'

Napoli veteran Marek Hamsik has been a faithful servant to his club for over a decade; besting the legendary Diego Maradona and becoming the Partenopei's all time goal-scorer in December.





The midfielder clearly feels a strong affinity with Napoli and insists he will stay with Maurizio Sarri and co for as long as they want him.





Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, the Slovak international revealed he turned down the likes of Juventus and AC Milan in previous years; in a bid to fulfil his dream of becoming an all-time great at the Naples giants:

Marek Hamsik on his dream: "It’s named the Scudetto. It’s not only my dream but also that of the fans, De Laurentiis, my teammates. I also think it’s the wish of those who love football because we play wonderfully-beautiful football, so I think we deserve to win it.” pic.twitter.com/mUmrTdBKc4 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 15, 2018

"Why Napoli? Because they signed me when I was still a kid, I was only 20, but I’ve never regretted it, not even when a group of fans went against the club upon my arrival.





"I’m happy in Naples, as are my family members. Here, I’ve been made to feel at home.The city is beautiful and people are warm. When Juventus and Milan were both interested in me, I wasn’t convinced... it was a bit of not feeling ready and not wanting to leave.





"Professionally and humanly speaking, I have everything here and I believe that, even if you can’t make forecasts in football, I’ll end my career here."

The 30-year-old also dispelled rumours claiming he has an issue with Sarri this term: "Sarri? I’m grateful to everyone, but I think Sarri has made a decisive contribution in my change. It doesn’t matter if he almost always takes me off."