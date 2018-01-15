PHOTOS: Getafe Goalkeeper Fuels Rumours of Move to Crystal Palace With Suspicious Twitter Activity

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has previously stated that a new goalkeeper would be on the top of the list for transfer targets during this window.

Hodgson previously lamented over the fact that the club only have two first team goalkeepers, and has said that the Eagles will need a third.

The boss has rotated between Julian Speroni and Wayne Hennessey this term, leading to some confusion about who is first choice between the sticks. Palace's search for a new keeper may be over, as a move for Getafe shot stopper Vincente Guaita seems to be nearing completion.

Guaita was absent for Getafe's last match against Malaga, fuelling speculation of move away. However, the biggest hint yet came when Guaita began to follow a number of Crystal Palace fan accounts on Twitter.

The Croyden Advertiser snagged a picture of Guaita's recent Twitter activity, which seemed to show that Guaita was making the move to London with Crystal Palace.

Guaita initially made his name a Valencia and spent 13 years at the club in the academy and later in the first team. In 2014 the Spaniard was sold to Getafe, where his impressive performances have caught the attention of Hodgson and the Eagles.





However, Guaita seems to have confused the situation further by undoing all of his recent Twitter activity. Perhaps realising his mistake by confirming the switch before it was made official, Guaita then unfollowed all of the Crystal Palace accounts.

This activity has only fuelled speculation that the transfer will be completed imminently. A deal worth £3.5m is due to be agreed over the coming week.

Guaita will provide the goalkeeping cover Hodgson has been looking for, as well as competition for Hennessey and Speroni for that number one spot.