Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Says Everything is 'F***ed Up' After Villarreal Defeat

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Zinedine Zidane has admitted that things at Real Madrid are "f***ed up" after  Saturday's 1-0 loss to Villarreal at the Bernabeu.

Pablo Fornals' 87th minute goal condemned Los Blancos to a fourth La Liga defeat of the season and left them 19 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Zidane has looked to remain optimistic following the result, although he admitted that he and his players find themselves in a "difficult" situation.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"It's very difficult for the confidence," said the Frenchman - quoted by Football365. "We had chances to score but in the end... we couldn't avoid the counter and... it's just very f***ed up for all the players.”


Despite his achievements of last season - guiding Real Madrid to an elusive La Liga title and second successive Champions League success - Zidane now finds himself under pressure.

“We have to get a win from somewhere," he added. “We know the situation and every day it gets more complicated, so we are not even thinking about the League, just about the next match.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"Today was a hammer blow but we are going to turn things around on Thursday [at Leganes in the Copa del Rey].

"It might be a mental aspect that is stopping us from winning. When we are on a bad run there are always negatives to pick up on.

"We shot on target but didn't score, when there were rebounds we were not on the end of them. This can wear you down mentally.

"We did everything possible to win and I honestly cannot reproach my players for their actions. I am not happy but nor do I feel beaten."

