Twitter Trolls Social Media King Benjamin Mendy After Man City 'Sharks' Defeat to Liverpool

Manchester City were handed their first Premier League defeat of the season in a 4-3 thriller against Liverpool at Anfield. While fans across the country are still reeling from the fact that this Man City team conceded four goals and were beaten for the first time, Twitter has been ruthless to City left-back and social media king Benjamin Mendy.

Come on city !!! 🦈 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) January 14, 2018

Mendy, who is still recovering from a knee ligament injury, was forced to watch his beloved 'sharks' lose for the first time in the league. Twitter users made sure he would not forget the defeat.

Liverpool found themselves 4-1 up against the league leaders thanks to three goals in the space of ten minutes from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah. Two late goals for City from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan were not enough to salvage a point for the Sky Blues.

Despite the defeat, City remain 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. That lead could be reduced to 12 if Manchester United defeat Stoke City in their Monday night fixture.

https://t.co/B4XFnPzwJ5 😱 i Love my team guys can be proud 💙 a good reminder that the season is not over, congrats to Reds today 👏🏾 ... but still COME ON CITY 🦈🦈🦈 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) January 14, 2018

Manchester City will look to quickly bounce back from their first league defeat. Their next tie is against Newcastle United, followed by the second-leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Bristol City.