VIDEO: Referee Kicks & Sends Off Brazilian Defender in Mind-Blowing Incident During PSG Match

Ligue 1 official Tony Chapron was at the centre of attention during Paris Saint-Germain's trip to the Stade de la Beaujoire, with the 45-year-old referee appearing to intentionally kick FC Nantes defender Diego Carlos.

The 24-year-old centre-back accidentally collided with the referee during a PSG counter-attack in added time at the end of the second half, something which isn't uncommon during a fast-paced game.

However, Chapron didn't take kindly to the accidental tangling of legs and appeared to kick out at Nantes' Brazilian defender before sending him off for a second bookable offence.

After being shown a second yellow card, Carlos can be seen pushing the referee - something which should land the defender in hot water with the French FA.

However, Chapron could face an even sterner punishment for his actions in the incident after instinctively trying to kick the defender in retaliation.

Perhaps the most bizarre moment of the whole incident was the decision to give Paris Saint-Germain a free kick, something which there appears to have been no grounds to award.

Unai Emery's side claimed all three points in the Ligue 1 clash, with a first-half goal from Ángel Di María enough to give PSG the win over Claudio Ranieri's Nantes.

However, the incident at the end of the game will continue to be the main talking point of the match for some time, with a thorough investigation into the incident expected sooner rather than later.