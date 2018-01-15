VIDEO: Referee Kicks & Sends Off Brazilian Defender in Mind-Blowing Incident During PSG Match

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Ligue 1 official Tony Chapron was at the centre of attention during Paris Saint-Germain's trip to the Stade de la Beaujoire, with the 45-year-old referee appearing to intentionally kick FC Nantes defender Diego Carlos.

The 24-year-old centre-back accidentally collided with the referee during a PSG counter-attack in added time at the end of the second half, something which isn't uncommon during a fast-paced game. 

However, Chapron didn't take kindly to the accidental tangling of legs and appeared to kick out at Nantes' Brazilian defender before sending him off for a second bookable offence.

After being shown a second yellow card, Carlos can be seen pushing the referee - something which should land the defender in hot water with the French FA. 

However, Chapron could face an even sterner punishment for his actions in the incident after instinctively trying to kick the defender in retaliation.

(You may also like Tottenham Make Contact With Paris Saint-Germain Over Possible Loan Move for Manchester United Target)

Perhaps the most bizarre moment of the whole incident was the decision to give Paris Saint-Germain a free kick, something which there appears to have been no grounds to award.

Unai Emery's side claimed all three points in the Ligue 1 clash, with a first-half goal from Ángel Di María enough to give PSG the win over Claudio Ranieri's Nantes.

However, the incident at the end of the game will continue to be the main talking point of the match for some time, with a thorough investigation into the incident expected sooner rather than later.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters