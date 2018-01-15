West Brom Plotting January Loan Swoop for Leicester City Outcast Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa has seriously fallen out of favour at Leicester City this term, with coach Claude Puel opting instead to use the likes of Islam Slimani and Kelechi Iheanacho as striking reinforcements at the club.

The 25-year-old speedster has played just a single game this season in August's Carabao Cup triumph over Sheffield United; while Craig Shakespeare was still Foxes boss.

Riyad Mahrez ✔️

Islam Slimani ✔️

Ahmed Musa ❌



Claude Puel runs the rule over his squad in the January transfer window

West Brom are keen on bolstering their attacking options this January and, according to the Birmingham Mail, are readying a bid to secure the services of the Nigerian from their Midland rivals.

The Baggies' resources are currently hindered by Financial Fair Play and as a result, they're looking for a loan move for the man who cost Leicester their previous club record fee of £16m - from CSKA Moscow in 2016.

West Brom secured a vital win against fellow relegation strugglers Brighton on Saturday, but still find themselves precariously placed second from bottom in the table with the third worst goal tally in England's top flight.

Musa presents a feasible solution to their current goalscoring woes; having scored 13 goals in 30 league appearances for CSKA, before making the regrettable switch to the King Power Stadium.