Young Spurs Talent Marcus Edwards Joins Norwich On Loan Until End of the Season

Championship side Norwich City have signed Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Marcus Edwards on loan.

Edwards, 19, made his senior debut for Spurs in a League Cup tie against Gillingham in 2016, but has struggled to find his way back into the first team and Mauricio Pochettino has allowed him to leave on loan in order to seek experience.

City have completed the loan signing of highly-rated Spurs youngster, Marcus Edwards! #ncfc



Full story: https://t.co/gj44RMKmxj pic.twitter.com/xlERMBlI8V — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 15, 2018

A statement on the Canaries official website reads: "Talented Tottenham Hotspur youngster Marcus Edwards completed a loan move to Norwich City on Monday.





"He becomes the first January addition to Daniel Farke's senior side, joining Angus Gunn and Harrison Reed as City's current loan imports."





Edwards is regarded as a top talent at the club and is referred to as "Mini Messi" due to his skillful displays. However, he isn't deemed to be ready to play regularly enough for the London side, who send him out in the hopes that he can return and contribute in the future.

The player joined the club's academy at the age of eight, and signed his first professional contract back in 2016.