Arsenal's Hector Bellerin Drops Twitter Hint Over Reported Transfer of Aubameyang

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has stoked the fire regarding the widely reported impending transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Spaniard's social media movements have caused reason for excitement amongst Arsenal fans despite Alexis Sanchez's likely departure.

Reports this week have claimed that troublesome Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang is soon to be on his way to the Emirates as a replacement for Sanchez, and after failing to turn up to a team meeting last week, the Gabon international was left out of the Dortmund squad this weekend - with director Michael Zorc hinting at his imminent sale.

And now, in a day and age where every footballer's social media activity is thrust under the microscope, Arsenal full back Bellerin has followed Aubameyang on both Instagram and Twitter.

Image by Ben Davies
Image by Ben Davies

Has something like this ever actually been proven to be true?

There always seems to be players following clubs or other players that immediately cause fans to go absolutely nuts with anticipation, but these movements are never mentioned again, or brought up once the transfer has (or hasn't) gone through.

No one seems to have picked up that the 22-year-old also follows Tesla Motors Club; are Arsenal about to announce Elon Musk?

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Take these things with a pinch of salt, everyone. Aubameyang's Instagram is pretty fun to follow so it could merely be the entertainment factor that's drawn in the speedy defender.

On another hand, maybe everyone has gotten the wrong end of the stick here... perhaps Dortmund are preparing to announce Bellerin.

Thankfully for the full back, Aubameyang returned the favour. There's nothing more embarrassing than when you go out of your way to follow someone and they air you.

Again, take this with a big bucket of salt, but who knows? Maybe this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship between two future teammates?

