Chelsea Reportedly Make West Ham Approach Over Permanent Deal for English Striker Andy Carroll

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Chelsea have made an official approach for West Ham striker Andy Carroll.

That is according to the Telegraph's Matt Law, who reports that Carroll is just one of the forwards the Blues have made offers for as they seek competition for Alvaro Morata.

(You might also be interested in reading: West Ham Fear Andy Carroll Has Had His 'Head Turned' by Rumoured Chelsea Interest)

The Spaniard has experienced a dip in form as of late, and Antonio Conte wants more options up front, with Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi not viewed as being up to standard.

Sevilla are keen on taking the forward on loan for the rest of the season, but Chelsea will not allow him to leave Stamford Bridge until another striker is signed.

The Hammers, meanwhile, made it clear to Chelsea that they wouldn't be entertaining any talks over a loan move for Carroll, and per Law, the Blues have decided to attempt negotiations over a permanent deal.

The player was notably absent from West Ham's squad ahead of Tuesday night's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters