Chelsea Reportedly Make West Ham Approach Over Permanent Deal for English Striker Andy Carroll

Chelsea have made an official approach for West Ham striker Andy Carroll.

That is according to the Telegraph's Matt Law, who reports that Carroll is just one of the forwards the Blues have made offers for as they seek competition for Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea have made contact with West Ham regarding a move for Andy Carroll. More to follow on @TeleFootball — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 16, 2018

The Spaniard has experienced a dip in form as of late, and Antonio Conte wants more options up front, with Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi not viewed as being up to standard.

Sevilla are keen on taking the forward on loan for the rest of the season, but Chelsea will not allow him to leave Stamford Bridge until another striker is signed.

The Hammers, meanwhile, made it clear to Chelsea that they wouldn't be entertaining any talks over a loan move for Carroll, and per Law, the Blues have decided to attempt negotiations over a permanent deal.

The player was notably absent from West Ham's squad ahead of Tuesday night's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.