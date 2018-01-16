Liverpool Youngster Rhian Brewster Set for Lengthy Spell Out After Sustaining High Ankle Sprain

Liverpool U23 star Rhian Brewster looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a high ankle sprain during a recent game against Manchester City's U23's.

Reported via the Liverpool Echo, the 17-year-old landed awkwardly after challenging for a header in his side's 3-2 defeat on Friday, resulting in the forward leaving the pitch on a stretcher requiring oxygen.

The severity of the injury however was unclear and would be assessed in hospital, although the club have now confirmed the striker has suffered a high ankle sprain and will undergo further tests in the week.

Rhian Brewster has suffered a high ankle sprain and will undergo further assessments later this week.



The U17 World Cup winner and Golden Boot winner has enjoyed a terrific season for Liverpool's development side's playing under the likes of club legend Steven Gerrard.

Playing for the Reds in the Premier League Division 2, Brewster has scored five goals and provided seven assists in just 11 league games this season before sustaining the nasty injury.

It is a blow for the development of Brewster, although Gerrard has spoken to the club's official website to offer his support to a potential star of the club.

"He's a great kid, a fantastic footballer and mentally strong, too."



Steven Gerrard believes Rhian Brewster will bounce back from his injury blow



He said: "Rhian is a great kid and a fantastic footballer. He is a mentally strong kid as well and I’m sure he will bounce back.





"He’s got the right physios and doctors and Critch and Mick (Mike Garrity) will get around him and keep his spirits up, and he will bounce back.

"Everyone knows I’m such a fan of Rhian. Of course the kid is down at the moment. We are still waiting for further tests and results to see the full extent of the injury, but he’s got everyone’s support here."