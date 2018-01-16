Liverpool Youngster Rhian Brewster Set for Lengthy Spell Out After Sustaining High Ankle Sprain

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Liverpool U23 star Rhian Brewster looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a high ankle sprain during a recent game against Manchester City's U23's.

Reported via the Liverpool Echo,  the 17-year-old landed awkwardly after challenging for a header in his side's 3-2 defeat on Friday, resulting in the forward leaving the pitch on a stretcher requiring oxygen. 

The severity of the injury however was unclear and would be assessed in hospital, although the club have now confirmed the striker has suffered a high ankle sprain and will undergo further tests in the week. 

The U17 World Cup winner and Golden Boot winner has enjoyed a terrific season for Liverpool's development side's playing under the likes of club legend Steven Gerrard.

Playing for the Reds in the Premier League Division 2, Brewster has scored five goals and provided seven assists in just 11 league games this season before sustaining the nasty injury. 

It is a blow for the development of Brewster, although Gerrard has spoken to the club's official website to offer his support to a potential star of the club.

He said: "Rhian is a great kid and a fantastic footballer. He is a mentally strong kid as well and I’m sure he will bounce back.


"He’s got the right physios and doctors and Critch and Mick (Mike Garrity) will get around him and keep his spirits up, and he will bounce back.

"Everyone knows I’m such a fan of Rhian. Of course the kid is down at the moment. We are still waiting for further tests and results to see the full extent of the injury, but he’s got everyone’s support here."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters