REVEALED: How Many Points Every Premier League Side Has Taken in January Over the Past 25 Years

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Manchester United will hope that their traditionally strong performances in January will help put a buffer between them and the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in the race for Champions League places and maybe even cut the gap to Manchester City at the very top.

No other Premier League side has taken as many points or wins as regularly during the month as United have over the past 25 years, with research from LeoVegas able to reveal that the club has 204 January points since 1993, prior to this season, at a win rate of 65%.

Fun in the sun! ☀️😃 #MUFC

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on

United's tally of January points outstrips all their nearest rivals. with Chelsea (178 points), Arsenal (168 points) and Liverpool (157 points) all trailing behind. 

The data covers all current Premier League teams and includes January data since 1993, regardless of what division they were in. Interestingly, newly promoted Huddersfield have generally been strong in January at lower league level, matching Liverpool's points tally of 157.

Manchester City, who were famously relegated and promoted on several occasions in the late 1990s and early 2000s, have been relatively weak in January compared to the current rivals. The sky blues have taken 147 points from January games in 25 years, the same as Brighton and less than Bournemouth (148) and Swansea (150).

The clubs who really seem to hate January are West Brom (104), Watford (109) and Crystal Palace (109). Prior to this season, all had taken fewer than 110 points from such fixtures over the previous 25 years.

Given Watford's current run of poor form, that doesn't bode too well for 2018. The Hornets have one point so far in 2018 after facing Southampton and Manchester City, but it is part of a longer run of poor form that includes just one win in their last 10 games stretching back to November.

Tottenham have generally been disappointing in January in the Premier League, winning only 38% of their games and taking just 133 points in total during the month. It is a far cry from the standards expected since Mauricio Pochettino has taken over the sleeping giant.

January Points & Win Percentage for All Current Premier League Team Since 1993:

Club January Points January Win %
Manchester United 204 65%
Chelsea 178 55%
Arsenal 168 49%
Liverpool 157 42%
Huddersfield Town 157 41%
Swansea City 150 39%
Bournemouth 148 36%
Brighton & Hove Albion 147 39%
Manchester City 147 42%
Newcastle United 145 42%
Southampton 142 40%
Everton 139 36%
Leicester City 134 38%
Tottenham Hotspur 133 38%
Burnley 124 35%
Stoke City 119 32%
West Ham United
 112 31%
Crystal Palace 109 31%
Watford 109 32%
West Bromwich Albion 104 30%

